John Schmidt, pharmacist at Graves Drug in Emporia, KS, was recently awarded the Sunflower Health Plan Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Champion Award.
Schmidt received the award at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, during the 142nd Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA) Annual Meeting and Trade Show in Topeka.
Each year Sunflower Health Plan recognizes Kansas pharmacists who show great strides in advocating for, as well as developing and integrating, MTM services into their pharmacy practice. In nominating Schmidt, representatives from Sunflower Health Plan noted that he shows a high level of engagement with patients through MTM.
“The patient takeaways are thorough and succinct and show actionable next steps,” the nominators said. “Especially in diabetes care, he demonstrates a detailed understanding of the patient’s management of the disease state and works closely with patients and providers to improve health.”
The MTM Champion award honors a pharmacist who is actively involved with a patient’s health outcome by meeting with them to consult their medication therapy regimen and in turn, work with the patient’s physician(s) to help make sure that the patient is taking the proper medication regimen.
