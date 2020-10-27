Billie E. (Bill) Cottenmyre Oct 27, 2020 Oct 27, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billie E. (Bill) Cottenmyre died Thursday, October 23, 2020 at Dayton, OH. He was 73. Burial is Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Medway Cemetery, Medway, OH. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billie E. Medway Cemetery Bill Dayton Oh Arrangement × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Cancer Awareness Activities, Advice and Awesome People VIEW NOW Fall Home Improvement 2020 Emporia Gazette Readers' Choice Awards READ NOW Emporia Real Estate Guide Read about available homes, trends, and realtors in Lyon County Read Now La Voz Latina Emporia's Spanish Voice READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEx-Spartans discuss alleged culture of abuse at EHS footballBOE terminates contract of EHS Football Coach Corby MillesonEHS selects Tuttle to be interim head football coachBattling with Breanna: Local girl diagnosed with leukemiaDynamic Distribution looks to expand warehouse at former Detroit Reman buildingTwo transported after Thursday afternoon wreckDavid Judd EdwardsTrust and tradition: Pike carries on legacy of care at Roberts-Blue-BarnettOne transported after Monday morning rolloverHistoric grade school welcomes community for open house Images Videos CommentedOur Petulant President (69)The People Speak (59)A Damaged Presidency (45)The People Speak: Moderate Joe (41)Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour visits Emporia (26)Man sought in alleged theft from Bluestem (19)Lyon County sees 21 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday as Kansas sets another record for infections (16)The People Speak: In Trump we trust (15)Public Health reports nine new COVID cases, two recoveries Thursday (13)Early voting begins in Lyon County (11) WAJK
