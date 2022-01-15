Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, 2021, ISBN 9780593296905, Hardcover, $28.00
Time magazine named author Michael Pollan one of the one hundred most influential people in the world over a decade ago. Based on his newest book, “This Is Your Mind on Plants”, that distinction still stands.
Pollan reminds us that one of the innumerable threads connecting us to the natural world is the one that links plant chemistries to human consciousness. He explores how plants have changed and evolved to become precisely what humans want them to be: whether that is easing pain, energizing us, or giving us a sense of alternate realities. Further, he asks the intriguing question of what’s in it for the plants?
We humans rely on plants for many things, from sustenance to shade, from flavor to fiber. But when was the last time you contemplated our use of plants to change our consciousness? Pollan dives deep into three drugs derived from plants: opium from poppies, caffeine from coffee beans, and mescaline from the peyote cactus. His intriguing blend of history, science, participative journalism and memoir illuminates the peculiar and arbitrary ways humans think about these plants and their powers.
Consider coffee. In today’s world, we don’t think of caffeine as a drug. That morning cup of Joe (or tea) is just the way we wake up and get going each day, not to mention being the most popular psychoactive drug on the planet. Today we scoff at the notion of caffeine being addictive. Try going without coffee or tea for a week or two.
This begs the question: what, exactly, is a drug? And further, where is the boundary between legal and illegal drugs? Did you know that it’s perfectly legal to grow opium poppies in your garden…unless you are aware of the psychoactive potential of their seedheads as a narcotic? That, my friends, is a federal crime, whether you go on to brew a mildly soporific cup of tea or not.
Then there’s the curious case of mescaline. Under their First Amendment rights, Native Americans are free to both grow and use this psychoactive and otherwise illegal drug for religious ceremonies. The rub comes when the right to ingest peyote buttons is restricted to only a certain class of people.
The most profound takeaway is how we take these plants into our bodies and let them change our minds; how we humans engage with nature on a level most of us don’t really think about. And Pollan offers unique theories to answer the question of what’s in it for the plants.
After reading “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” you may reconsider your relationship with this trio as well as myriad other plants.
