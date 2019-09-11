Bernadine Katherine “Bea” Wessel, 88, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Morris County Hospital.
She was born January 7, 1931 to Harry and Anna (Radcliff) Rees in Council Grove. She graduated from Council Grove High School in 1949. She married Henry R. Wessel on November 28, 1950. In 1956, they moved to Emporia, where they made their home for 17 years. Henry was transferred to Medicine Lodge by the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the family remained there until 1992, when they retired to Council Grove.
Bea worked at the Fairmont Creamery, Morris County Register of Deeds, for Dr. Trimble in Emporia, and also was the Clerk for the Lyon County Court. While in Medicine Lodge, she worked for Dr. Hoffer and later became the Vice President of the First National Bank of Medicine Lodge.
Bea’s favorite past times were taking long motorcycle trips with her husband, reading, and spending time with her family at the City Lake, where she enjoyed fishing and water skiing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald G. Rees.
Bea is survived by her husband, Henry, of the home; children, Barry Wessel and wife Jill, of Council Grove, Carol Spencer and husband Steve, of Emporia, Keith Wessel and wife Lish and Michelle Wessel, all of Council Grove. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Tracy Spencer, Matt Wessel, Shannon Wessel, Melany Ink, Kris Wessel, Will Spencer, Michael Wessel and Ashley Wessel; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation, celebrating Bea’s life with family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 12th, at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, which will go towards The Community Christmas Dinner or Council Grove Senior Center.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be left at www.ymzfh.com.
