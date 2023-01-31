Legislative dialogue scheduled
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
Spaghetti Dinner
A spaghetti and meatball dinner to benefit the Emporia Community Children’s Choir will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St Mark’s Lutheran Church located at 1508 West Twelfth for a free-will donation.
For more information please contact Anna Ryan at annaryan333@gmail.com
GriefShare Support Group
The First United Methodist Church at 823 Merchant St. in Emporia would like to extend an invitation to anyone who is grieving the loss of someone close to them, by attending a GriefShare Support Group seminar which will be starting on Feb. 6. The seminar will be held each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through May 1. Please contact the church at 620-342-6186 for more information.
EFOZ roundup
The 2023 EFOZ Roundup benefiting the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is 6 p.m. March 3, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Hors d’oeurvres and a cash bar, plus silent and live auctions throughout the evening. Come out and support the zoo. Tickets are $30 a person or $240 for a table. Reserve tables by calling 620-341-4365, online at www.emporiazoo.org, or from any board members.
Pancake breakfast
Troop 157 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Christian Church, 202 W. 12th Ave. Admission is $6. All proceeds benefit the scouts of Troop 157.
EARSP meets
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 10, at the Emporia Recreation Center community room. Local author Jerilynn Henrikson will present “From Idea to Book — the Creative Pen.”
Pancake feed
C4 Food Pantry and St. Anthony Catholic Church will host a pancake feed from 7 - 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City. All-you-can-eat pancakes, link sausages, fresh fruit, muffins, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice, milk and drinks for a free-will offering. Funds raised benefit the family of Dawn and Jerry Robinson for medical expenses.
Church dinner
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is having a spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, at the church, located at 1508 W. 12th Ave. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Emporia Children’s Choir. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now — April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Feb. 2 – Emporia In Honor of Annie Harrison – First United Methodist Church from 12 – 5 pm
Feb. 6 – Emporia Middle School – First Church of the Nazarene from 9 am – 2 pm
Feb. 16 – Emporia State University – Memorial Union Ballroom from 11 am – 5 pm
Feb. 17 – Emporia State University – Memorial Union Ballroom from 10 am – 4 pm
Feb. 27 – Emporia Logan Avenue Elementary School – School Gym – 2 – 6 pm
Feb. 28 – Emporia Walnut Elementary – School Gym – 1:30 – 6:30 pm
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Get more information at www.emporiagranada.com/events.
Kidzoocation Love Bugs
The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia will offer a Kidzoocation for children ages 4 — 7 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Come out for a story, craft and snack. Price is $3 for Emporia Friends of the Zoo members and $5 for non-members. To register, call 620-341-4365.
Family Literacy Month kick-off
The Emporia Public Library, 110 E. Sixth Ave., will kick-off Family Literacy Month from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the library. Celebrate the theme of “Reading gives you all the feels,” with a night of activities, games and crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.