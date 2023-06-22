Three babies were born at David Traylor Zoo of Emporia last week.
The zoo announced Thursday that three Hedgehog Tenrecs were born on June 16. The mother and babies are doing well.
Hedgehog Tenrecs are found in the wild on the small island of Madagascar and are covered with spines, which range in color from white to black. Fine hairs cover their paws and bellies, and their tails are barely visible. Adult tenrecs are between five and a half and seven inches in length and are primarily active at night.
The babies are relatively undeveloped when they are born, but become independent after only one month. The Hedgehog Tenrecs are a part of AZA’s Species Survival Plan. This is the third birth of this species at the zoo within the Mission Madagascar habitat since its opening in 2016.
You can see the hedgehog tenrecs at the Mission Madagascar exhibit.
