Wichita – TFI is pleased to announce Shay Collins as the new Senior Vice President of Residential Services.
Collins has served at TFI for 13 years in various roles and has extensive experience in social work, including investigations, juvenile corrections, hospital, case management and quality improvement/risk management.
“Shay has extensive experience in Kansas child welfare, and she is a longtime TFI employee who has worked diligently her entire career to strengthen children and families. We are excited for her promotion as the Senior Vice President of Residential Services,” said Michael Patrick, TFI CEO and President.
As the Senior Vice President of Residential Services, Collins will be responsible for the management oversight of TFI’s foster care and residential programs.
Collins received her Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Kansas. She also holds a Master’s in Social Work from the University of Kansas and is a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW). She is also a current member of the Kansas Strong for Children and Families Interagency Advisory Board and previously served as chair for the 19th Judicial Kansas Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board from 2011 to 2013.She has also served on Community Family Planning Advisory Council and Parents as Teachers Advisory Council.
TFI is a leading child welfare agency providing experience, compassion, quality services and care. We provide various types of services in the community and have more than 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services including foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services, and aftercare services. TFI has more than 1,000 employees providing services in five states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.