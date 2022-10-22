If you voted NO on Aug. 2, if you believe women have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without government oversight, then you still have more work to do at the voting booth. Every one of you.
The August 2nd “NO” vote only works if we keep the current KS Supreme Court in the hands of reasonable jurists, since they are the ones interpreting our Constitution. Therefore, we need to vote “YES” to keep the current justices in place.
The two amendments proposed by the extremist GOP legislators would: (1) allow legislators to override governor vetoes with simple majorities, making the governor powerless, and (2) remove from counties the right to determine the method of choosing their sheriff. Therefore, we need to vote “NO” on both amendments.
We need to vote for candidates who stand for women’s rights, common-sense gun legislation, fighting climate change, meaningful immigration reform, tackling all forms of extremism, and opposing racism and white nationalism. The candidates below will be on our local ballots and all of them share these values. Those currently in office (Laura Kelly, Lynn Rogers) have brought Kansas out of the Brownback economic quagmire and deserve to be retained.
Equally important, all their opponents are either election deniers, anti-choice, pro-gun, misogynists, spineless sycophants to the former president and his Big Lie, authoritarians, or some combination of thereof.
Senator: Mark Holland
US House Seat (2nd District): Patrick Schmidt
Governor: Laura Kelly
Attorney General: Chris Mann
Secretary of State: Jeanna Repass
Treasurer: Lynn Rogers
60th House District: Mic McGuire
76th House District: Chuck Torres
Lyon County Commission: Greg Stair
If we fail in this election, then your “NO” vote in August won’t matter because the legislative extremists will push again for forced birth.
Early voting has begun. Nov. 8 is the final date. Non-voting is not a statement; it is acquiescence. Democracy is on the ballot. VOTE!
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
