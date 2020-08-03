Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the 12th and 13th COVID-19 related deaths, Monday morning.
The 12th death was confirmed Friday. The patient who died was a white male in his 90s. The 13th death was confirmed Sunday, a white male in his 80s.
Both deaths are associated with long term care clusters in Emporia, bringing six known deaths related to long term care in Lyon County.
The full data report will be released later today.
