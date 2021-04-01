Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc. has received a $50,000 grant from the William and Aloha Preston Family Trust, the organization announced Wednesday. The grant will support the Planting Hope Initiative. The initiative’s goal is to establish a greenhouse and horticultural program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The trustees of the Preston Family Trust are pleased with the benefits the greenhouse will provide for individuals with developmental disabilities," said Trustee John Rich. "The Trust provides support for community projects such as the Hetlinger Planting Hope Initiative that are consistent with its mission. We look forward to the enhanced opportunities for members of the Hetlinger community to develop new skills.”
The funds will go towards the Preston Family Trust Oasis, a sheltered area where Hetlinger patrons can rest outside the greenhouse.
“The Oasis will serve as an added bonus for the project, providing an area for individuals served to relax and enjoy nature,” said Executive Director Trudy Hutchinson. “We are grateful to the Preston Family Trust for their generous gift. We could not have come this far in our campaign without the lead support of the Preston Family Trust.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Hetlinger’s announcement last month of a $200,000 grant from the Walter S. and Evan C. Jones Trust. Fundraising continues for the $750,000 Planting Hope Initiative.
Hetlinger Developmental Services, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Gifts to the organization are 100% tax deductible.
