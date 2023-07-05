Wilma Elizabeth Siebuhr, 85, died June 30, 2023 at her home in Emporia. She was born December 30, 1937 in Emporia to William Rich and Mindie (Wentworth) Rich.
On July 2, 1955, she married Eldon Siebuhr in Hartford, KS. They shared 67 years of marriage. Wilma worked at Hartford State Bank for more than 30 years before retiring from the Lyon County Motor Vehicle Department.
She is survived by her children, Doug (Veda) Siebuhr of Burlingame, Donna (Ken) Hanson of Emporia and Lori (Johnny) Fields of Hartford; 6 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and sisters, Mary Garrett, Lois Rich and Lucille Combes.
A Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Cremation will take place following the visitation with a private graveside service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Community Building or Hand in Hand Hospice and sent in care of the funeral home.
