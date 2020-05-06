As the state begins making steps toward reopening, Newman Regional Health says local measures to "flatten the curve" have kept overall hospitalizations low even as infection numbers continue to rise.
"Our hospitalization has been pretty much what we expected," Cathy Pimple, chief quality officer for Newman Regional Health, said.
As of Tuesday, Lyon County Public Health reported nine new positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the overall total of test-confirmed cases of the virus to 258.
There are currently 161 active and ongoing cases in the county and, as of Tuesday, Newman Regional Health reported six current hospitalizations. There have been under 30 total hospitalizations of county patients so far, including transfers to other facilities. Hospitalizations are counted by the patient's county of residence.
That puts the county's hospitalization rate at around 12 percent, which is under the modeled projections made when the virus began to spread within the United States.
"The projected [hospitalization rate] was 14-20 percent," Pimple said. "Nationally, that's really what they have seen, so we have remained under that as a county."
To date, the largest number of patients the hospital has seen at one time has been six. Last month, CEO Bob Wright told The Emporia Gazette that the hospital had the capacity to care for about 50 inpatients with current staffing, and had set up additional beds in the old intensive care unit on the third floor.
Pimple said some of the hospitalized patients have required ventilator support and were transferred to other facilities who can care for those patients longterm.
"We don't normally keep patients here in our community hospitals who are on ventilators for longer term support," she said. "Certainly, our tertiary facilities have not been heavily impacted, so bed availability has not been an issue at all. They are going to be better equipped to care for a higher acuity patient."
Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said the hospital has received questions over the availability of testing for the virus. Initially, the standards for testing were fairly "strict" and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's state-run lab required a set criteria to be met before a test could be administered. Now, with private commercial labs providing testing, Knobloch said KDHE was able to loosen the restrictions.
"As the state capacity for testing grew, they were able to loosen the restrictions a little bit because they have the capacity to run more tests," she said. "As we've learned more about the virus, and as our testing capacity has increased in the state, those testing requirements have been adjusted."
There have been 907 tests performed in the county as of Tuesday's report from Lyon County Public Health, which is roughly 2.67 percent of the county's overall population. Currently, .76 percent of the county's overall population has — or has had — a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Knobloch said, at the hospital, testing is available to any symptomatic patient who needs one.
"We are going off of symptomatic individuals," she said. "We've never not been able to test someone who truly needed the test."
Pimple said that, as the county moves forward through Phase I of Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan, it's important to maintain safety protocols to protect vulnerable populations.
"We've been running 9 - 12 percent hospitalized and that's been under what we've seen nationally, so that's a good place to be," she said. "I think one of the things that's most important for us as we move forward as a county is that we have those safety protocols for our vulnerable populations, those that are at greater risk for being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disease."
While for most people the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, the disease can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
That makes observing social distancing, maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing facial coverings in public important even now — to keep those hospitalizations low.
"As we move forward, we want to make sure that we are moving in a responsible way to protect the public health and safety of the citizens of Lyon County and the surrounding area," Knobloch agreed.
