Three members of the Emporia State football team earned First-Team All-MIAA honors to headline a total of 14 Hornets that garnered all-conference honors.
Linebacker Jace McDown, defensive back Lawson Holbert and offensive lineman Austin Unterreiner were named First-Team All-MIAA, defensive lineman Parker Bass and defensive back Gary Woods II were on the second-team, offensive lineman Steve Williams and defensive lineman Marek Thompson earned third-team honors while seven others picked up honorable mention.
McDown, a junior from Columbus, Kan., finished the season tied for second in the MIAA with 95 total tackles and 58 solo tackles. He had four games with double figure tackles including a career high 15 against Neb.-Kearney.
Holbert, a senior from Leawood, Kan., led the MIAA and ranked 11th in the nation with seven interceptions and is tied for fifth on the Emporia State single season list. He also had 72 total tackles to rank second behind McDown for Emporia State.
Unterreiner, a senior from O’Fallon, Mo., was a two-time Squarehead Award winner as the top offensive lineman for the Hornets and was named the offensive player of the game for Emporia State against Fort Hays State.
Bass, a senior from Emporia, Kan., was second on the Hornets with 2.5 sacks and led Emporia State with six quarterback hurries.
Woods, a senior from Oklahoma City, Okla., was tied for 18th in the MIAA with two interceptions and was fourth on the Hornets team with 65 tackles.
Williams, a senior from St.Louis, Mo., was a three-time Squarehead Award winner for Emporia State this season.
Marek Thompson, a junior from Osceola, Mo., was eighth on the Hornets with 30 tackles from his nose guard position with a sack and five tackles for loss.
Running back Carlos Grace, offensive lineman Estevan Arana, linebackers Gee Stanley and Dawson Hammes, and defensive backs Jaedon Pool and Kyle Rinck all earned honorable mention All-MIAA.
Seven of the All-MIAA honorees will return next year for the Hornets, who are set to return a total of 15 starters with eight returners on offense and seven on defense.
