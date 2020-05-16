Emporia High School Senior Kinsey Miller has been selected to the 5-1A Girls All-Kansas State Bowling 1st Team.
Kansas High School Bowling made announcements Thursday.
Miller, who is graduating from EHS this weekend, recently signed with Baker University where she received a bowing scholarship.
