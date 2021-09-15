John Ludlow, 78, retired Delivery Driver for Quik Print, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Rosary will be at 9:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Moline, KS.
Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sydney and Mary Agnes (O’Sullivan) Ludlow; sister, Margaret Ludlow; brother, Joseph Ludlow.
Survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Ludlow of Emporia, KS; nephews, Michael J. Ludlow of Ottawa, KS, Mark Ludlow, Francis Ludlow, both of Emporia, KS; niece, Jennifer Ludlow of Lawrence, KS; O’Sullivan and Tschogl cousins in California.
Memorials have been established with: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208; American Red Cross, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
