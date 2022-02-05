On Super Sunday, Feb. 13, several churches in Chase County are combining for a Super Service. The service begins at 10:45 a.m.
Flint Hills Community Church, located at 1998 Highway 177, is hosting and inviting participation from other Chase County congregations.
Pastor Tim Woods, of Cottonwood Falls and Elmdale United Methodist Churches, will be bringing the sermon.
The merged service grew out of the history of a community service that used to be an annual event at the Flint Hills Rodeo and from the prompting of three 4-H students who are headed to Washington D.C. for workshops on Citizenship in June.
This service has been branded “BEYOND” based on the belief that God’s love for the people of Chase County goes beyond any one congregation.
Separate from, but related to, the combined service will be a breakfast served in the Flint Hills Community Church Gym from 7 - 9:30 a.m. on the same date. Freewill donations for the expenses of the 4-H trip will be received during the breakfast. The three 4-H members are Sophia Glanville, Kinslea Glanville and Josepha Inlow.
The 10:45 a.m. service in the Flint Hills Community Church Sanctuary is handicap accessible and listening assistance devices are available. In addition to the live service, the event will be livestreamed on the Flint Hills Community Church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/flinthillschurch and YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJJVYKh8x5eJ6rBzCFvCtQ.
Questions may be directed to the Flint Hills Community Church office at 620-273-6777 or FlinthillsChurch@gmail.com.
