Two local non-profit organizations will be the beneficiaries of community service tax credits to help with their fundraising efforts, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday afternoon.
The Emporia Arts Council and Hetlinger Developmental Services Inc. were named two of 26 non-profit organizations statewide that will split more than $4 million worth of tax credits.
The community service tax service credit program allows the 26 identified organizations to offer qualified donors a tax credit, thus allowing the organizations to undertake larger fundraising campaigns at less of a cost to their donors.
Donors to the EAC and Hetlinger will receive a 50% tax credit when they file their state taxes, meaning that a $1,000 gift to one of the two organizations will only cost the donor $500 in the end.
The application period ran from March 1 - April 30 and was highly competitive. In total, 55 organizations applied for the program and selections were made through a score-based process.
The EAC will use its funding to go toward the construction of its Innovation Laboratory and updates to its classroom and theater.
“We are planning on a new EAC Innovation Laboratory, which will bring digital technology to our art and cultural classes including computers, 3D printers, smart boards and video editing equipment,” said Dawn Young, executive director of the EAC. “Children, in particular, will have access and instructions in how to apply modern technology to their artistic efforts. And, of course, these skill sets will help them with all kinds of skill sets centered on digital technology.”
Young said that the Innovation Laboratory would also help the EAC to be more effective in providing online opportunities to children who often are receiving fewer opportunities to explore the arts in school.
“Our focus on it was because declining public school investment in art, music and theater has caused many art and cultural opportunities for children to be eliminated,” she said. “The Emporia Arts Council will have the first Innovation Laboratory of this kind in the seven counties that we serve.”
As technology continues to develop and continues to change how society functions, Young said that the Innovation Laboratory will help engage students in new, relevant ways.
“It really introduces our young students to learn different types of mixed media and video editing, because a lot of jobs that our children are going to apply for may not even exist yet, so this really gets their minds going and actually helps them be more creative,” she said.
Young said that she couldn’t speak on the facility updates to the EAC yet as details are still being worked out, but that more information on those should be released soon.
Hetlinger will put the funding toward the construction of a new greenhouse with built-in shade and irrigation systems, as well as other outdoor improvements such as a raised bed area and a shaded relaxation area. In addition, the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building will be turned into an indoor multipurpose room with a kitchen.
“When the people we serve, when they learn to grow their vegetables, they’ll be able to bring them in and also learn to cook them and taste things that most of them have probably never tasted before,” said Hetlinger executive director Trudy Hutchinson.
Hutchinson said that the organization is always looking for new activities to enrich the lives of the people it serves.
“This would be something entirely new for them, both the greenhouse and the cooking, so we’re just anxious to provide additional services,” she said. “With this combination of the greenhouse and kitchen, they can experience the field-to-table concept.”
Hutchinson said that Hetlinger had been fundraising for this project for a couple of years, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of construction have slowed the process down.
“We’re really grateful to have the tax credits and this will help us finish out … the fundraising for this project,” she said. “The tax credits will certainly be a bonus for us.”
