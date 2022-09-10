July 29, 1950-August 29, 2022
Curtis Wayne McCreary was born to Dorothy Rohobn McCreary and Edward McCreary, Sr. in Emporia, KS on July 29, 1950.
Curtis is survived by daughter, Angela McCreary; two brothers, Edward McCreary, Jr. (Janice), and Phillip McCreary (Mary Beth) as well as other cousins and family members.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann McCreary; his son, Mark McCreary and many other close relatives.
Curtis’ family would like to say a “special” thank you to his good friend of many years, Mr. Bob Ast, for being there to help him as a good friend and neighbor for years, but especially during these last few months when his health declined.
Curtis requested cremation and no funeral service so the family is honoring his wishes.
