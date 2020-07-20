Dozens of disc golfers of all ages and skill levels gathered Sunday morning to play a few rounds of their favorite game for a good cause during the 2nd annual Aces for Ace tournament at Jones Park.
Named after the late Ace Garate, who was only 13 when he was killed in a car accident in Branson, Missouri last May, all proceeds from the event went to the related Ace It Up fund. The tournament’s $20 entry fees also acted as tickets for several raffle prizes provided by local businesses, including a custom disc with a commemorative event logo.
“I think our final number was about 62 [participants], which was actually the same amount we had last year,” Carlos Garate, Ace's father, said. “So, it was especially good to see everybody out even with everything else that’s going on ...Growing up, disc golf was always something Ace liked to do because everybody in our family could play together. It was something that was more for fun than being competitive. I think he would’ve loved to see all the kids and the parents playing together today.”
The Ace It Up nonprofit was created by Carlos and Amy Garate to honor their son’s memory and his legacy of service, being used since its inception in the support of several local causes including providing meals for underprivileged youth and their families as well as the purchase of an emotional support dog for the students of Walnut Elementary School. Moving forward, the couple hopes to continue “spreading random acts of kindness” throughout the community, matching donations to other local organizations and providing Emporia students with scholarship money to continue their educations.
“I want to thank all those that had a hand in this, because it will be used to give back to the community,” Garate said. “I want to thank the Baker family, especially Drew for working hard on this and getting everything set up so we could have a successful morning and afternoon. I also want to thank Dynamic Discs for their help in popularizing the sport throughout Emporia. I think it’s something which really helps bring our community together in a unique way.”
The Garates hope Sunday’s money — a total of which remains to be figured— will also go a long way in the support of another upcoming initiative, something which the family has yet to reveal but promises is “big.”
“I would just tell people to stay tuned on that,” Garate said. “We’re planning to have our Ace it Up 5K race again in the fall if we’re able to, so we’ll hopefully have something concrete to announce for the community by then. It’s something we’re really excited about and think others will be, too.”
For more information on the Ace It Up fund including donation opportunities, visit www.aceitup19.com or follow @AceItUp on Facebook.
