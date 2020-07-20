Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.