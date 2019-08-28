Clothing donations needed
Embrace Church is accepting donations of fall and winter clothing for upcoming clothing drives at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church is seeking donations of new and gently-used clothes and shoes for men, women and kids of all ages. All clothing is given to people in need.
For more information or to set up a time to donate, call 620-412-8863.
Kansas Free for Arts at Farmers Market
The Emporia Farmers Market will host Kansas Free for Arts’ Summer Series Concert today featuring bluegrass folk band Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy.
The market begins at 5 p.m. with a variety of summer produce, baked goods and speciality items. A SNAP cooking demo will include free samples of watermelon salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips, and pulled pork sandwiches will be available for purchase from Shrockbier’s Old Smokehouse.
The KFA Concert will begin around 6 p.m. and is free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sept. 15 and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280. An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
50th annual St. Joseph Labor Day barbecue
The Olpe St. Joseph Parish Labor Day barbecue will start at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at Hoeltings Grove near Olpe. Tickets are $35 each and must be purchased by today.
All proceeds benefit St. Joseph Parish Family Life Ministries and religious education programs. The gates open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and food is served at 7 p.m. Enjoy music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. The meal is barbecue beef, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, french bread, garden vegetables and drinks. Live music will be provided by local band Brickhorse.
Must be 21 to attend. Call Linda Dieker at 620-475-3567 or Laurie Schmidt at 620-475-3284 for more information.
Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff festival
The Emporia State University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites the community to the 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off Festival. The festival will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Kellogg Cir. in front of Plumb Hall. Come out for food, entertainment and giveaways to this family-friendly event. All proceeds benefit the Latino Legacy Scholarship for ESU students.
To donate, contact Teresa Taylor Williams: 341-5481.
Power Hour
Emporia Area Christian Business and Community Leaders will host a Power Hour from noon-1 p.m. today at Billy Sims BBQ. They will pray for local schools and colleges, local ministries and churches and for whatever else God lays on their heart.
It is not required that those who attend eat lunch, though they are welcome to do so. Anyone interested can RSVP to todd@kjil.com.
All aboard for literacy
Emporia Public Library will be celebrating its 150th birthday at the Sertoma Train in Soden’s Grove from 6 -7 p.m. Thursday.
Join in cooperation with Mobilizing Literacy and other area children services agencies for fun activities and cookies. A free book will be given to the first 100 families in attendance.
East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club meets
The ECKTs will meet in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy. 75 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Members are ask to bring a snack to share before the meeting.
All meetings are open to the public.
Owning a Ford Model T car is not a requirement for membership. If you are interested in the old vintage Ford cars, please feel welcome and bring a friend. This is a family organization, and a chapter of the National Model T Ford Club of America. For additional information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
