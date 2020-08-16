Three people were transported to Newman Regional Health after a two-vehicle wreck on the turnpike in Chase County Sunday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 7 a.m., Brandi McLaughlin, 37, of Bates City, Missouri was heading southbound in the outside lane of I-35 in a 2012 Toyata Rav4, behind a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Donnell Williams, 51, of Olathe.
McLaughlin was reportedly going faster than Williams and failed to yield and rear-ended the vehicle at mile marker 108.1 in Chase County.
McLaughlin, along with two passengers — 17-year-old Donald Buckner of Dunlap, Tennessee and 18-year-old Isaiah Gordon of Kansas City, Missouri — were transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries.
Williams and his passenger, 52-year-old Victor Parker of Newton Grove, North Carolina, complained of possible injury but were not transported.
All parties were wearing safety restraints during the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.