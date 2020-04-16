Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.