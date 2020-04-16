As tests sent out from Lyon County come back, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.
Lyon County Public Health reported 47 confirmed cases on Thursday's situation reported, up five from Wednesday. It also noted 15 probable positives, two more than 24 hours earlier. That gives Lyon County 62 total cases of COVID-19, with 30 people having recovered for a total of 32 active cases within the county.
"Probable positive is defined as someone who is a close contact to a test confirmed positive, who is showing symptoms, but has not been tested," read a statement from Lyon County Public Health on Thursday. "Active cases are a test confirmed positive or a probable positive that require disease and contact investigation."
The rise represents a sharp increase from the 30 positive cases and 11 probable positives reported on Monday. This is due mostly because of slow turnaround time on testing.
Once again, all of the new cases were found in patients from Emporia. Of the 62 cases, Emporia accounts for 44 of them with north and south Lyon County holding at 10 and eight cases, respectively.
The number of cases within those who identify as "Hispanic" is also on the rise. There are, as of Thursday, 26 such cases — twice as many as the 13 reported on Tuesday. The number in patients identifying as "white" has gone up at a slower pace, with five more Thursday that two days before.
Lyon County Public Health said it will be posting a video with Lyon County Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith answering questions regarding testing on the group's Facebook page later Thursday. That can be found by searching "Lyon County Public Health" on Facebook.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the number of cases statewide is also up again on Thursday. In its daily report, it noted 1,588 total cases — 94 more than it had Wednesday. There were also four more deaths reported statewide and 359 people have been hospitalized.
Lyon County Public Health releases local COVID-19 statistics in a situation report at 3 p.m. daily. KDHE's daily report on statewide numbers is released shortly after noon.
