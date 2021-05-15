Though storms were looming in the distance, family and friends gathered once again to remember and celebrate the memories of three teenagers who lost their lives in a fatal car accident last week.
Seventeen-year-old Chase Luby, 13-year-old Paxton Luby and 17-year-old Shelby Phoenix were killed May 8 when their vehicle went off on Road 150 between Roads H and J, just south of Emporia, and was submerged in the Cottonwood River. Another passenger, 15-year-old Ashley Edwards survived.
The memorial for the trio was held at dusk Friday at the west pond shelter in Jones Park.
Phoenix's grandmother, Loretta Phoenix of Emporia, spoke of the importance of expressing the thoughts and feelings one had on their heart.
"It's OK to say their names," she said, leading the group in a callback of each child's name. "How does that feel? All the joy and love that came from Shelby, Chase and Paxton is alive, and it's alright."
Phoenix encouraged everyone to cherish their memories of those who were taken too soon — even the fights. Those memories would bring everyone together.
"If you divide, that's when you fall," she said.
Shelby Phoenix's mother, Heather Phoenix-Bourdeaux, also addressed those in attendance. She thanked everyone for reaching out to the family in their time of mourning and echoed her mother's message of coming together in a time of pain.
"The overwhelming outpour of love and help; I just want to say thank you," she said. "It does my heart good to know that Shelby, Chase and Paxton were very much loved."
A third memorial service is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Eastside Community Park.
A fundraiser to help offset costs for the family of Shelby Phoenix can be found on at Funeral expenses for Shelby Phoenix.
Donations can be made to the Chase and Paxton Luby Memorial Fund at Emporia State Federal Credit Union.
