The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police Department has announced the promotion of Lane Doty to the rank of Patrol Sergeant.
Doty began his career with the Emporia Police Department in 2009 as a patrol officer. He was assigned to the Investigations Division in 2018. Doty serves the department in many capacities; he is a firearms instructor, a bicycle officer and a member of the Special Response Team (SRT).
“Doty was chosen from a group of excellent officers through a promotional process that began in December 2020,” said Chief Ed Owens in a written release. “All of the officers did an outstanding job throughout the process. It was a very difficult decision to make as the final three candidates went above and beyond in the final step. I would like to congratulate Sergeant Lane Doty on a job well done.”
