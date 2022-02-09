John Lewis Whittington, 84, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away on January 31, 2022 following cardiac surgery. John was born February 18, 1937, to Benjamin and Emma Whittington in Lamont, Kan. His family moved to Emporia where John attended school. He graduated as Class President of Emporia High School in 1955. After graduating from Emporia State Teachers College, John taught high school Physics and Calculus. Eventually John went to work with IBM in Kansas City starting as a Field Engineer. Retiring from IBM after 30 years, John wasn’t quite finished and went to work for Sprint, who had been his primary client at IBM.
John raised four children with first wife Saundra in the Kansas City area, Jana Scheef (Sam), Jill Taylor (John), Jeff Whittington (Lawanna) and Jessica Hodge (Richard). He also has two stepdaughters, Melanie Shriner (Gerry) and Jennifer Semple (Ed). John has 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and distant cousins.
John and second wife Linda were married for 38 years and the two moved to a retirement community in 2017 where John enjoyed the friends he made and the companionship he experienced there.
John was affable, caring, interested in knowing about you, soft hearted, quick to smile or laugh, and always a lifelong learner. John loved traveling, biking around New Zealand where his daughter Jessica once lived. He was passionate about classic cars and loved his KU Jayhawks basketball team. His many grandchildren knew him as Pappaw and have so very many fond memories of him.
His passing leaves us grieving but doesn’t outweigh the remembrance of how fiercely he loved each one of us. The family will celebrate his life at a small gathering at the retirement community in Overland Park, Kan., and later with family near Lamont, Kan.
John was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Henry; son, Jeff; brothers, Richard and Kenny; sister, Martha and parents, Benjamin and Emma Whittington.
John and Linda personally contributed to High Point Village in Lubbock, Texas each year. If you are so moved, and in lieu of flowers, you might consider a donation to this non-profit in his memory at www.highpointvillage.org.
