Carol Lynn Nichols of Emporia died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her home. She was 50.
Carol was born on December 25, 1971 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Edward Leroy and Ligaya “Lily” Aguasan Nichols.
Surviving family members include: father, Edward Leroy Nichols of Emporia; mother and step-father, Ligaya “Lily” and Cliff McMillan; sons, Michael and Weston Patterson of Waverly; daughters, Jacqueline Hernandez and Kaylee Miller-Loyola both of Emporia; grandchildren, Kassandra Velazquez and Liam Loyola; brother, Joshua Maguire of Edmond, Oklahoma; sisters, Tina Nichols of Merriam, Janie Nichols of Emporia, Shirley Goosey of Arkansas City, Shari Good and Naomi Haney both of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessalyn Velazquez; grandparents, Naomi and Ed Nichols and Carl Maguire and Marcaria Sparks.
Cremation is planned with a private graveside service at a later date. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
