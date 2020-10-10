Members of the Emporia Fire Department Honor Guard will have the opportunity of a lifetime when they present colors during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday.
"We put a feeler out to the Chiefs, the Royals, Sporting KC, KU, K-State," Commander Richard Johnson said. "We were put on a list, and we were actually supposed to go to a Royals game this year, too, but then they had to cut their season short and didn't have any fans in the stands. Our name came up for the Chiefs and they reached out to us."
Johnson, along with Austin Gilliam, Tanner Burenheide, David Cushing, Lindley Piper and Alexandria Quiring will be attending the game.
The local Honor Guard was started in 2018, according to Commander Richard Johnson. Its mission? To uphold the traditions and pride within the fire service by honoring members and their families. There are 10 members in the Honor Guard.
Johnson said members undergo a lot of training in order to participate in the Honor Guard respectfully. They also practice a lot and feel more than confident in their skills to present to a wider audience this weekend.
"It looks a little different with the pandemic going on, but we've had plenty of time to practice and set-up," he said. "There's a lot of excitement and nervousness at the same time."
Johnson said he wasn't sure if the presenting of the colors would broadcast on television — typically that part of the game isn't — but the Honor Guard would be posting videos and photos on its Facebook page.
Follow @EmporiaFireDeptHonorGuard to see the EFD Honor Guard in action.
