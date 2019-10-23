The journey can be more enjoyable than the finish itself.
That seemed to be the case for Emporia High senior Drue Davis, who finished the 5A State Golf Tournament in 44th place with a score of 106 on Tuesday, making it a two-day score overall of 207.
For Davis it became less about the end result and just enjoying the day and opportunity before her.
“I scored better yesterday, but I had more fun today,” she said. “That was my goal, getting to state and I had no clue I’d make it to the second day, just that surprise was pretty great.”
The Spartan senior achieved that goal, reaching state for the third straight year.
“Drue played a typical round for her this season today,” EHS Head Coach Rick Eckert said. “She had a bit of a challenge putting starting on the first hole but came back with a couple nice holes afterwards, but that was the pattern. She will have a bad hole then follow it up with a couple good holes. (She) just couldn’t get into a consistent positive rhythm at any point. She finished the day with 42 putts which was part of the problem, but these greens the last two days have been really firm and fast. Overall though, she should be very proud of her performance over two days. I know that I am.”
The E-High girls golf program will see only Davis leave to graduation, with three others who competed at the 5A State Tournament on Monday scheduled to return next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.