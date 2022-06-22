The USD 253 Board of Education continued an enrollment study with stakeholders, educators and administrators during a special meeting held at the newly opened Jones Early Childhood Development Center Wednesday evening.
The study session was facilitated by Kansas Association of School Boards Leadership Services team member Sue Givens, who asked those in attendance to discuss ideas for improving enrollment at local schools.
The goals of the enrollment sessions is to review historical data to gain a better understanding of the district, work collaboratively to develop recommendations for the board, and to identify any additional data or information needed to provide a better picture of the district’s strengths and needs.
“This part of your committee work will be the part where we really try to generate some efficiencies moving forward,” Givens said. “That’s the purpose of the of the committee is to make recommendations to the board, on how you can make maximum use of your facilities and your funding.”
Groups were asked to discuss and brainstorm ideas that could be potential recommendations for the board.
Ideas included offering in-house daycare, offered at a lower rate to employees, as well as combining some class sizes — such as a kindergarten and first grades — based on enrollment.
One group discussed asking for community input on their thoughts on the proper teacher to student ratio in classrooms.
Another idea that generated discussion included opening up the district’s preschool to the wider community. Currently, only families who fit certain eligibility requirements can take advantage of the 3 and 4-year-old programs.
The enrollment study will continue in October.
The board also renewed a discussion on the district's workers compensation insurance, after deferring a decision at the June 8 meeting.
The district receives two bids, with the lowest proposal — $149,660 for a year — coming from KASB through CBIZ Insurance Services. The other bid came from TrustPoint Insurance with $196,306.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib also discussed the district's property insurance renewal. Due to increases in the cost of building materials, the increase in "cyber liability claims" and an added addition of pollution coverage, the district's premiums were increased.
The board also approved a proposed staff wage restructuring. The discussion included an across the board increase for both salaried and classified employees.
In a separate special session held immediately after the first meeting, the board approved a bid from Kaw Valley Engineering Inc. to conduct construction materials testing and inspection services at Village Elementary and Emporia Middle schools.
"For each of our construction projects, we put out bids to test the breaking point of the concrete," said Scheib. "This is just approval to do that material testing for Village School and the middle school."
The bid for Village Elementary was $12,724.32 and Emporia Middle School was $31,615. Both projects came under budget.
