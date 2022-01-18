The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center has two upcoming shows coming to Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall.
The first is DRUMLine Live! which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.
DRUMLine Live! is “a show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit Twentieth Century Fox movies, ‘Drumline’ and ‘Drumline:A NewBeat’ that “embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience.”
Expect riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy as DRUMLine Live takes you on a high-octane roller coaster ride.
Tickets are $8 — $20 an can be purchased online through www.emporiaksarts.org.
Then at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, EAC will present the Whitney Houston tribute, “The Greatest Love of All,” starring Belinda Davids.
“Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show starring RiSA artist, Belinda Davids,” the arts center said in a written release. “Described as ‘mind-blowingly spot on,’ the production will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits.”
Davids is accompanied by a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers.
Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $10 per youth. Purchase tickets at the Emporia Arts Centers located at 815 Commercial Street or online at emporiaksarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.