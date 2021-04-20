The Emporia High softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader against Manhattan, Monday afternoon, by scores of 12-1 and 10-4.
The games were rescheduled to Monday after they were rained out on Friday.
Manhattan 12, Emporia 1 (Game 1)
Manhattan dispersed four Spartan hits across five innings in a blowout win that was shortened via run-rule.
The Spartans’ lone run came in the top of the fourth inning when Maddyn Stewart singled and Kaylee Thomas doubled to drive her home.
Manhattan took control early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the third.
Rylea Harris got the start in the circle for Emporia and pitched all four innings that the Spartan defense was on the field. She allowed 12 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits while walking one and striking out three.
Along with Stewart and Thomas, Addison Kirmer and Kaylee Reimer picked up one hit apiece for Emporia.
Emporia -- 0; 0; 0; 1; 0; -- 1; 4; 2
Manhattan -- 5; 0; 4; 3; X -- 12; 13; 0
Manhattan 10, Emporia 4 (Game 2)
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning in game two but couldn’t hang on as Manhattan scored one in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull awa.
Gracie Gilpin pitched a complete six-inning game and, while she gave up 12 hits and 10 runs, only two of the runs were earned as Emporia committed nine errors in the game. She struck out seven Manhattan batters and walked none.
Kaylee Thomas went 3-for-4 from the plate and drove in two runs while Shaylee Ginter went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Maddyn Stewart’s one hit brought home the Spartans’ other run.
Emporia is now 6-4 on the year. The Spartans will return to action on Wednesday against Topeka High at Peter Pan Park.
Emporia -- 0; 0; 2; 0; 0; 0; 2; -- 4; 7; 9
Manhattan -- 1 ; 0; 1; 2; 5; 1; X; -- 10; 12; 2
