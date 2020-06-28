As June comes to a close, butterflies and fireflies, bison calves and wildflowers tickle the earth of the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
While the human world has been “turned upside down” by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as Chief of Interpretation Heather Brown put it, the natural world continues on.
“Everything that we do, we have to do through a different lens,” Brown said. “Right now, everything is open here at the preserve, including the Visitor Center, but we’ve got some parameters in place to keep everyone safe.”
Sneeze guards are placed throughout the Visitor Center, and only 10 persons are able to be inside at once. Staff is helping with the hands-on guiding of visitors, which is a somewhat new duty for staff members, as visitors formerly were able to gather in the Visitor Center and on the busses with little guidance.
One of the most popular programs is the bus tours, which, due to difficulty with social distancing and sanitizing, will cease until September 1, at this time. There are many uncertainties for the future, so the preserve staff is making proactive decisions.
“We’re just trying to make sure that what we do is very intentional and very well-thought through and meeting the guidelines of CDC, as well as the Ad Astra [Plan to Reopen] approach, too,” Brown said.
Brown said there was a full schedule of school and special events to educate students and other visitors on the natural and cultural resources in the area, including annual events like the Butterfly Count. Staff members and select volunteers still went out to collect the data for that particular event, but events open to the public are canceled, for now. Brown said she is hoping to be able to host something special for the 4th of July, such as live outdoor music.
The first Saturday of the month, the preserve has hosted Living History Programs, where staff and volunteers provide socially distanced demonstrations and talks about what life was like in the mid-1800s in this area.
The 1881 historic ranch house is open for viewings 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. every day until July 12. The preserve received major funding for internal and external renovations, so from that date forward the house will be closed to the public until construction is complete.
Being closed and having restrictions allowed the preserve to take the opportunity to strengthen its online accessibility and presence. Virtual tours of the structures and the landscape are available on the preserve’s website — www.nps.gov/tapr/index.htm.
“With challenge, there’s always a positive that comes out of that, so we’re just trying to make the best of a difficult and a different situation,” Brown said.
The natural world is still moving onward. The preserve welcomed over 20 bison calves this season, and Brown said they are enjoying life out in the windmill pasture. For safety, people are asked to have “100 yards social distancing” from the bison.
“That’s different than six feet, folks,” Brown said, laughing. “100 yards — it’s very important.”
Hiking trails and fishing ponds remain open, so visitors are able to breathe the fresh prairie air and gaze out on bison and other wildlife. Brown said visitation has stayed steady. Even just a few minutes among nature helps revitalize the body and spirit.
“Even more so now, life is so filled with stress,” Brown said. “It’s a way for people to get away and have some sense of relaxation and a break.”
Brown cautions visitors to bring enough water — one gallon per person — when hiking. She also recommends wearing a hat or bringing another shading device. Oftentimes, people do not realize they will be active in the sun for as long as they are, and there is very little tree shade on the prairie. It is easy to become overheated when unprepared.
“I want to make sure that when our visitors come here, they leave with a great experience and not in an ambulance, so let’s think ahead and plan ahead and bring everything with you,” she said.
Currently, the butterfly milkweed is in full bloom, the red top grass is vibrant and the catclaw sensitive briar (whose leaves close when touched) calls the attention of butterflies and humans alike. In the evening, fireflies and stars blend into one, and frogs and coyotes call to one another. The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is intended to be enjoyed by all, preserved in its current natural form and always moving forward through the seasons.
