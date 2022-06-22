Bonita Leona Kuhns was born on December 3, 1938 in Winfield, Kansas to parents Frank and Leona (Schroeder) Ohm. She grew up in Kansas attending school.
Bonnie married Earl C. Kuhns in Huron on May 12, 1972. She worked at Huron Nursing Home/SunQuest Healthcare Center for many years as a cook. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Huron.
She enjoyed rooting for the Minnesota Twins, working in her yard and tending to her garden, cooking, baking, and camping. Spending time with her large family was very important to her.
She is survived by her children, Monica (Gordon) Scott of Ft. Pierre, Pam (Dave Hofer) Hornig of Huron, Ron Larsen of Huron, Don (Patti) Kuhns of Huron, Craig (Denise) Larsen of Jacksonville, NC, Bev (Mick) McGuire of Horicon, WI, Barb Small of Huron, and David (Sandy) Kuhns of Huron; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; her brother, Ken (Ruth) Ohm of Topeka, KS; sisters-in-law, Marvis Edwards, Delores Kasperson, and Verla Busch, all of Huron.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl in 2008; and her son, Michael Larsen.
Bonita “Bonnie” Kuhns, age 83, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home under hospice care. Her funeral service will be on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Huron. Visitation, with her family present, will be from 2-4 PM on Sunday, June 26 at Welter Funeral Home in Huron; or one hour prior to the service on Monday morning at the church. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com.
