Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
EARSP meets next week
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Manor. The program will be “KPERS Presentation on Insurance” presented by Dianna Berry KPERS Staff. The Greeters will be Barb Sheeley and Jeanette Schmitt and the Thought of the Day will be given by Jeanette Schmitt.
MFA Open House
MFA Oil’s annual meeting and open house is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the MFA Oil Office, 2608 W. Highway 50. There will be lunch, door prizes and the election of delegates. For more information, call 620-342-2835.
FUMC Garage Sale
First United Methodist Church is hosting a “gigantic” garage sale from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. - noon Saturday.
Furniture, kitchen items, clothing, accessories, holiday decorations, luggage, fabric, books, collectibles, kids’ toys, office supplies are just an example of what will be for sale. The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women and proceeds go to both local and regional missions.
PACE informational meeting
Join Dr. David Wensel of Midland Care for a discussion on the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly at the Emporia Senior Center, 9:45 a.m. Monday. Dr. Wensel will discuss the benefits of PACE and answer any questions people may have. Refreshments will be served. The talk is free.
Call Erin Reece at 785-581-2572 or email ereece@midlandcc.org.
USD 252 Honor Flight lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.