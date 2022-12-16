The Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society recently welcomed visitors to its “Christmas Caroling in the Chapel” program at the historic church in Latimer.
The Dec. 11 program included a guest performance by the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Choir from Junction City. The choir was directed by Katie Moeller.
According to Jo Ellen Whitehair, Latimer Lutheran Church was a former military chapel at the Herington Army Air Field, where famed Catholic priest, Father Emil Kapaun, served as an army chaplain during World War II. Kapaun, who died in North Korea in 1951, is the most decorated army chaplain ever in the United States.
After WWII, the 80-year-old building was moved three miles to Latimer, where it served as the home to the former Zion Lutheran Church congregation for 72 years. The church closed its doors Dec. 26, 2021, but the Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society seeks to uphold the history and heritage of the site.
The organization holds a fund at the Emporia Community Foundation, and was part of the 2022 Emporia Area Match Day.
You can learn more about the Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Society on Facebook.
