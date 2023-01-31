Arlene A. Evans, 86, died January 27, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born August 26, 1936, in Marion, to Chester and Stasie Makovec. Arlene graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954.
On August 24, 1957, she married Joe. E. Evans at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Strong City. They shared 65 wonderful years together.
Arlene was a homemaker and member of St. Anthony Church and Altar Society. She enjoyed her grandchildren, crocheting, yard work, puzzling and most of all, polka music and attending polka dances.
Arlene is survived by: husband, Joe of the home; children, Debby Baker of Strong City, Cindy Cooper and husband Wendell, Eddie Evans and wife Donna, all of Cottonwood Falls; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Charlote Casey of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Brown.
Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Strong City. Inurnment will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Strong City. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Altar Society, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
