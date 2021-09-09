The North Lyon County School Board met Wednesday night to discuss COVID updates, as the district is now facing 23% of its students in quarantine.
This week, the district had four new positive students and 14 new students in quarantine. Fifty percent of cases are in the elementary school and 50% are in the high school. Compared to last week's cases, there were 11 positive and 60 students in quarantine. For staff, last week there were two positive cases and three in quarantine. Total, there are 74 students in quarantine out of 321 students.
“Those are concerning numbers amongst the students,” Superintendent Bob Blair said. “I think our saving grace on staff is that the majority of our staff are vaccinated.”
Blair also spoke about the update on quarantine policy for Lyon County Public Health. The close contact is still the same as it was last year, being time and distance, at 10 consecutive minutes. The quarantine and close contact is still 14 days. Some exceptions are new, such as the immunity exception because of the vaccine and previous infections.
Close contact with evidence of previous infections and people vaccinated for two weeks are exceptions to quarantine. If there are two people within 2 feet who are wearing masks, it is not considered close contact. If it is an outdoor sponsored activity and three foot distancing, and the student tests negative, they can still attend classes and extracurricular activities with a mask on.
Blair said they have 18-20 students coming in for testing who don’t use school transportation.
“That’s a really good deal to keep kids in the modified quarantine if they test negative to stay, and I know the testing isn’t pleasant because it's a nasal swab, but the kids have been getting through it.”
Blair met with six teachers, three from each campus, and shared their concerns at the meeting.
“Teachers are concerned about the numbers in quarantine and positives and kids missing school,” he said.
Many, but not all, of the teachers expressed the need for students to wear masks.
“They expressed to me they were concerned about our quarantine numbers and positives and they thought that masking might be a good time to revisit that with the board so I told them I’d bring their concerns to the board which I did tonight, and made the board aware of that,” Blair said. “I think we’re all concerned that we have a significant number of kids in quarantine because we would rather have them here in person. The board chose to continue where we are at. This board monthly discussed the COVID-19 policies we have in place and revisits those monthly, so we will be revisiting that every month as we go. I’m not going to rule out the board making decisions in the future or rule it in either because we don’t know yet.”
The board went into executive session and came back to approve a remote learning waiver for students in quarantine who have exceeded 40 hours. The board also approved the high school FFA to attend the National FFA Conference in Indianapolis Oct. 26-29.
(3) comments
"This thing is going away, it will go away like things go away. My view is that schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost, I would almost say definitely, but almost immune from this disease. So few. Hard to believe. I don't know how you feel about it but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this. They don't have a problem." -Donald Trump
Sad.
23% in quarantine does not mean positive covid! Parents can be the ones who decide if their child wears a mask. Are any of the positive students hospitalized? No
Your logic is searing, 39. Think further about what 23% in quarantine means: by failing to implement in-building mask mandates, our little sibling to the north knowingly and willingly allowed nearly 1 in 4 of its children to be exposed to a potentially fatal disease without basic protections. Don't tell me that children don't catch COVID-19, or don't get hospitalized, or don't die. Kansas City's rate of childhood infection has gone up by 1,100%. Mississippi just lost its 7th baby to COVID-19. Wichita lost a baby about a month ago. Kansas has 31 public school COVID outbreaks. Lyon County ranked 11th in Kansas as of last week. Burlington HS in Coffey County is closed until Tuesday due to illnesses including COVID.
If parents want to decide their children shouldn't mask, they can home school.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.