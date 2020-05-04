Newman Regional Health announced last week that its Women’s Life Center has launched virtual breastfeeding classes to offer support to new mothers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual breastfeeding class is free and is being offered from 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. The classes are a temporary replacement for the center’s in-person support groups that provide lactation support and help moms ensure their infant’s nutritional goals are being met.
Women’s Life Center Director Heather Aylward said Registered Nurse and Certified Lactation Consultant Gina Slayden had been missed being able to offer the support groups.
“We just wanted to make sure that the whole community knew she was still here,” Aylward said. “That way they know there’s still an opportunity to ask questions, to get her advice and that support that they really need.”
Mothers interested in the class are asked to register beforehand by visiting www.newmanrh.org/breastfeedingclass. This helps maintain the security and privacy for all participants. They can then join in on the class anytime during the Tuesday session — just like during the in-person support groups.
While it would be impossible to replicate the atmosphere of those support groups, Slayden said it was a great opportunity for mothers to feel a little less isolated right now.
“One reason Heather and I wanted to have this virtual breastfeeding class was so we could still have interaction with those moms who maybe have been coming to the breastfeeding class before we had to suspend it due to COVID-19,” Slayden said. “First and foremost, we want to make sure our moms and babies are healthy. We want to make sure that they are breastfeeding and that continues, but we also want to make sure they stay safe.”
“The World Health Organization is still promoting breastfeeding,” Aylward added. “That’s what is best for baby to fight the virus, and it’s still what’s being recommended.”
For those moms who are still needing more personalized support, Slayden is still able to offer some one-on-one lactation support services off-site.
For more information on the virtual breastfeeding class, or to talk to Slayden about setting up a one-on-one visit, call the Women’s Life Center at 343-6800, ext 24477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.