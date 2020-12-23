The Emporia Gazette
Two more COVID-related deaths were confirmed in Lyon County and 58 new positives were reported, Wednesday, bringing local totals for the novel coronavirus up to 3,156 since March.
There were 67 new recoveries reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to 2,987.
There are 112 active cases in the county to date and 57 total deaths. Three more death certificates were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“We offer our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the health department said in a post to social media. “This brings the total to 57 of our neighbors or community members who have succumbed to this disease, with 3 more deaths pending review.”
Statewide, health officials reported an increase of 5,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Monday, pushing the overall total to 209,689 since the outbreak started.
The state’s death total grew by 59 to 2,507 and hospitalizations increased by 157 to 6,424 since the outbreak started.
Lyon County Public Health will not be updating the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday this week due to the Christmas holiday. The next update will be Monday, Dec. 28.
The COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed online at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. Updates are made every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.
