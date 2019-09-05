The Emporia State football team has been trying to determine its own identity throughout the preseason.
Now it gets to attempt to figure out another team’s makeup.
Though ESU is 7-0 against Northeastern State since the RiverHawks joined the MIAA in 2012, the Hornets’ week-one opponent comes in with a curiously high amount of anonymity as NSU overhauled its coaching staff and much of its roster in the offseason.
“(They have a) brand new staff, (we’re) not quite sure what they’re going to do offensively ... (or) defensively,” ESU head coach Garin Higgins said. “(But) we have a system in place, both offensively and defensively. It makes it a little bit difficult, but we’ve had a real good, physical camp where we’ve done a lot of good ... and I think that’s really going to help us on both sides of the football. You’ve just got to adjust. It’s our job as coaches to make it ... where they can execute at a high level and feel comfortable with what they’re doing.”
ESU has spent much of camp attempting to work out its own kinks, product of a largely inexperienced offensive unit. Quarterback Dalton Cowan and most of the Hornets’ receiving and running back corps have had minimal snaps for the Hornets or at their level of play.
That leaves plenty of questions that will attempt to be answered on both ends of the field.
“They just have a lot of skill, a lot of hunger to get out there and prove their worth,” senior offensive lineman Austin Unterreiner said. “A lot of great skill players have come and gone through this program and they’re ready to make their names those that everyone talks about for years to come.”
That will put some pressure on a veteran group of linemen who will fight to allow the younger Hornets an opportunity to maximize their chances to succeed.
“It’s going to be our job to make sure they can have protection (and) motivate them to reach those ceilings,” Unterreiner said. “We definitely want to have them as comfortable as they can be out there (in) the game.”
There will be an assortment of names and faces who will work into the mix in a battle to distinguish themselves and start to craft their own moments in the long line of Hornet playmakers.
“What I really like about this group, I really do, is that they take a lot of pride into being the best they can possibly be,” Higgins said. “They work really hard, we know offensively that there may be growing pains and mistakes are going to be made. That’s just part of it, especially the first game with an inexperienced group. Lights are on, (we’re going to have) a lot more fans in the stands than we’ve had, the bands playing and all that.”
“I’m excited about them. I think they’re ready to prove that we’re not going to miss a beat offensively.”
The Hornets will also rely on an experienced defense to build some trust and momentum in the opening weeks of play.
Then it will come down to keeping calm, regardless of the situation and not allowing any one moment or mistake grow too big.
“You just go back and look at the college games that were (played) last week, a lot of time teams struggle in that first game for whatever reason,” Higgins said. “They can be ready to play, but somebody ... might make a mistake on special teams. We are at home, we don’t want to give (NSU) any confidence. You want your players to play within themselves, within the framework of the game and not worry about outside variables that they can’t control. There’s a difference between playing with enthusiasm and playing with emotion. We want to make sure we keep our emotions in check, play with enthusiasm and have great effort out there.”
The Hornets hope that enthusiasm and effort will translate into even bigger things than a year ago, where eight wins almost seemed like a letdown based on the manner a few of the losses transpired. ESU also went just 2-3 at home, something this senior class is not forgetting anytime soon.
“Last year we didn’t have too great of a home record, “Unterreiner said. “We’re hoping to get out there and start it off strong this year.
“Going into (your) last season, you want to do some great things. I think we can do some great things with this team, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Kickoff from Jones Field at Welch Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.