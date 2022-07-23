All seven members of the USD 253 Board of Education deserve a pat on the back for their decision Thursday to keep William Allen White Elementary School open for the 2022-23 school year.
We heard rumors of the school closing early in the week, when multiple people contacted us asking if we had heard anything. We received an email sent to staff at WAW Elementary School, setting a discussion for Tuesday afternoon. Later that day, confirmation was finally received when the district sent notice of a special board meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
We recognize that sometimes hard decisions need to be made in our school district. But, with just a month left before the start of a new school year, we were shocked that USD 253 leadership would propose such a drastic measure. It’s both insulting and embarrassing, and a complete disregard for the many families who rely on having a school in their immediate neighborhood.
Yes, there is a teacher shortage in Emporia — and across the state. But it’s important to look at how we got to this point.
Why is it that, at this point, the district is short by nearly the same number of positions that were eliminated or “paused?”
When the district was cutting positions in the name of efficiency was consideration given about upcoming retirements? Did leadership think about how it might look to prospective applicants?
We applaud our board of education members for pushing back with questions Thursday afternoon and listening to the many brave community members who spoke in defense of William Allen White school. And, we urge them to continue asking the hard questions as solutions are made.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.