Imogene Kay Corkins, formerly of the Emporia area, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from natural causes.
She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Corkins.
She leaves behind her daughter, Shannon Corkins; her son, DJ Buhrle; granddaughter, Kylie Corkins; sisters, Arlene Young and Eileen Jenek and brother, Edward J. Rathke.
Cremation in Arizona has taken place. There will be a private family ceremony at a later date.
