Lyon County Public Health reported nine recoveries and eight new positives, Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 66.
Overall, 1,075 cases have been reported locally since March including 973 recoveries and 35 deaths. There were three additional death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Four people are currently hospitalized.
There is only one active cluster in the community right now, associated with colleges and universities. There are five active cases listed, out of 61 total positives associated with that cluster.
On Monday, KDHE reported an increase of 3.6% of new cases of the novel coronavirus — up 2,037 since Friday. Statewide there have been 58,629 cases reported since the pandemic reached the state in early March.
Kansas had an average of 667 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, or 7% higher than the previous record of 622 for the seven days ending Wednesday.
The state also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the pandemic total to 637. Deaths continued to represent about 1.1% of the total cases.
Anyone remember when all the loudmouth conservative Trumpers used to be on here every day comparing covid to the flu and saying the death rate was only 0.003%.... It's good to see they've finally quit telling lies!
