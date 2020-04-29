The Emporia Senior Center, Inc. will not reopen and continues suspending the majority of operations until June 1, 2020. My decision is based on an increased number of local COVID cases and the sincere desire to continue protecting our members and seniors of Lyon County, Kansas from this virus. This is an effort to re-evaluate case numbers once the Stay at Home Order is lifted and the community reintroduces itself to a former way of living.
While it is a fact that our services and daily activities are social and recreational in nature we have continued offering limited services by appointment. We continue to coordinate after care needs with social services at the Newman Regional Health Center and other agencies who seek Durable Medical Equipment. This is in addition to assisting with identifying resources for individuals and caregivers who need assistance with loved ones, friends or neighbors.
The ESC has had challenging times historically. This pandemic has no doubt created a new chapter for all of us and introduced new obstacles. Over the past year and a half we have not only survived some dark moments, but we gained momentum. This growth is something that we are all proud to be a part of and look forward to obtaining our vision.
It is my honor to continue serving all seniors of Lyon County in the most compassionate, safe and informative manner possible. Should anyone need assistance please contact me via email at director@emporiaseniorcenter.org.
Please continue to follow us on our Facebook page, and through local media outlets for further updates.
Ian R. Boyd
Executive Director
