Dozens of Main Street directors, Chamber of Commerce members and community development groups from across the state gathered at the Granada Theatre Wednesday morning for a roundtable discussion on the re-launch of the Kansas Main Street program.
Overseen by the Kansas Department of Commerce, the program initially ceased operation in 2012 as state politicians looked for more efficient ways to combine its functions and services under one roof, but it has recently regained traction under Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration. Since taking office in Jan. 2019, Kelly and Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers have prioritized the revitalization of Kansas’ more rural municipalities, seeing their growth as a way to improve the state’s economy as a whole. According to new Kansas Main Street Program Coordinator Scott Sewell, the group hopes to be able to provide resources to do just that by keeping an eye toward innovation and creative ideas.
“The resources we provide center around the Main Street four-point approach,” Sewell said. “It’s a preservation-based economic development tool that looks at having the organization in place to make sure things get done. It also works on setting up retail promotions and special events, the area of design — such as how downtown spaces, buildings and storefronts look and function — and economic vitality. That involves things like business recruitment, business retention and other things that specifically generate money downtown.”
Among a range of other programs, Kansas Main Street offers initiatives to increase access to broadband internet and provide methods for smaller towns to receive federal funding through applications for community development block grants, community service tax credit programs and rural opportunity zones.
The group also collaborates with Department of Commerce entities such as the Office of Rural Prosperity and Kansas Arts Commission, as well as separate organizations like NetWork Kansas, the Kansas Historical Society and the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Representatives from each entity were on hand Wednesday to make face-to-face connections with both pre-existing and potential partners, offering an overview of their services in the process.
“In the spring, we’re going to announce a pilot grant category called ‘Reimagined Spaces,’” said Peter Jasso, director of the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. “It will allow communities to activate vacant and under-used spaces through the arts. So, if you had something like a vacant storefront and wanted to temporarily turn it into a gallery, a studio, a performing arts space or a pop-up cinema, this grant category will allow you to do that. We’re also looking at streamlining the process for community-informed and -designed murals by creating a roster of qualified mural artists.”
“We try to provide technical assistance specifically for property owners, but also for you all as Main Street directors,” added Kansas State Historic Preservation Office Supervisor Katrina Ringler. “If you have a property owner that’s experiencing an issue with their building and they’re not sure where to turn — maybe they have a structural issue or a design question — we’re definitely here to help with that. We also keep a resource list of our own, so if you’re looking for a roofer, a mason, a carpenter or something else along those lines, we have a list of people we know do quality work on historic buildings.”
While Emporia Main Street — as well as its operations and funding — has always been considered a separate entity from the state-wide organization, it still benefited from the connections and relationship made possible. At this point in time, Sewell said 25 separate communities had to be grandfathered back into the program, with opportunities to add more in the near future.
“Those communities, I think, are excited to have the resources the state and national programs can provide …” Sewell said. “Those 25 are going to be the ones directly in the loop, but we’re an organization that wants to offer our assistance and help anywhere we can throughout the state regardless of the size of community. We’ve worked with some of the smaller area communities like Cottonwood Falls and Strong City before, for instance. So, it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, if you need help in downtown revitalization and making sure your downtown is healthy and viable, that’s what the Kansas Main Street Program is for.”
Those with questions on Kansas Main Street and its offered resources can call 785-296-7288 or visit kansascommerce.gov/mainstreet for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.