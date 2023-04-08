I have watched the tragedy that has unfolded at Emporia State over the last several months with alarm. I graduated from ESU 49 years ago. My concern is not that the new configuration of the college is not one that I would remember. My concern is that not all parties have stepped up to the plate to save the university. I am willing to bet that somewhere in the mission statement for ESU there is a statement that says something to the effect that the main commitment of the school is the education of its students. It does not seem consistent with that goal to fire a large percentage of the faculty and to reduce and eliminate majors. This does not seem logical as a first step to save the university. It looks much more like a last resort.
It seems that two other areas would have been a better place to start. Extracurricular activities would seem to be extra, by definition. From what I have seen reported, the only extracurricular activity the administration has seen fit to cut is the award-winning debate team. Could it be that the administration just doesn’t want activities that teach people to think? I believe much more could be achieved by eliminating all intercollegiate sports and directing that money to supporting the academic side of the college. I know it would be tough to give up football and basketball games and tennis matches, but saving the school seems a bit more important. If sports are deemed necessary, they should be offered as intramural activities.
The other part of the college that does not appear to have made much of a sacrifice is the administration. I believe that should change. I propose that all administrators be placed on a two-year sunset schedule. Every two years, each administrator should be required to come before a panel of faculty members to justify their function and value. If they cannot do so, they should be terminated. Their salaries should go to support the academic side of the college.
These may seem like drastic proposals. They are no more drastic than firing a large percentage of the faculty and limiting the academic choices of current and potential students. It seems illogical to expect the current changes to halt the enrollment decline.
With much concern,
Kenneth Killman
Lincoln, Neb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.