The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Symphony Orchestra will open the new academic year with its annual “pops” concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
The orchestra is comprised of Emporia State University faculty, students and community members.
This annual concert is a community favorite in the year’s schedule that features music from many popular movies and TV presentations, including Moana, Downtown Abbey, Star Wars, James Bond, Wizard of Oz, Van Halen, Fantastic Beasts and more. The orchestra’s version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” will be an arrangement by an ESO bass player and USD 253 orchestra teacher Riley Day.
Due to COVID-19, the number of available tickets is limited and masks will be required in the theater.
General admission tickets are $10 and $8 for seniors. Children ages 12 and under are free.
Tickets are available at the Granada and in the ESU Music Department office, located on the first floor of ESU’s Beach Music Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.