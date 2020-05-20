Lyon County Public Health reported two new positives and two new recoveries Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 371.
The total number of recovered patients is 321, with 46 active cases ongoing. There are at least two Emporia patients in critical condition at tertiary hospitals, with one local inpatient.
Statewide, there have been 8,539 cases from 84 counties reported since the virus first appeared in Kansas. There have been 178 deaths, including three in Lyon County.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there have been 96 clusters identified in the state — 48 closed and 48 currently active — which account for 4,315 of the cases and 136 deaths statewide.
Lyon County Public Health has not released information on local clusters since the end of April. At that time, Emporia's Tyson plant was the largest identified hot spot for the novel coronavirus in the area.
