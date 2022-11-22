James Alan Martin of Shawnee, Kansas passed away unexpectedly in Merriam on November 3, 2022, one month short of his 64th birthday.
Jim was born on December 3, 1958, in Emporia, Kansas to Robert Harris and Mary Lou Anstaett Martin. He attended Walnut Elementary School in Emporia until his family moved to Pierre, South Dakota in 1967 where he attended Pierre Junior High School and Theodore F. Riggs High School, graduating in 1977. Jim attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas in December of 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
After graduating, he worked at the then Iowa Beef Processing plant culminating in management support positions in quality control. His career in economic development began with the Harvey County Jobs Development Council followed by leadership positions with the Lenexa Economic Development Council, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and the Shawnee Economic Development Council. He went into private business in 2011.
He married the former Juana Ruiz in 1991 and they later divorced. He had two sons, Clayton James Ruiz Martin (1997) of Shawnee, and Christopher Robert Harris Martin (2001) of Olathe. Jim loved just about any activity that included his sons and enjoyed just being with them whether camping in Kansas or visiting the Black Hills in South Dakota.
Jim enjoyed a wide range of music and loved going to hear live music whether it was his younger brother Eric playing in a local Kansas City band or a nationally known act. He particularly liked rock music and was a lifetime charter member of the ZZ Top International Fan Club. He enjoyed going to see the Kansas City Royals in person and watching the Kansas City Chiefs on television.
Jim is survived by his sons, Clay and Chris; his brother, William A. (Esperanza) Martin, Davenport, Florida; his brother, Robert P. (Lou Ann) Martin, Hanover, Pennsylvania; his brother, Eric A. (Michelle) Martin, Lenexa; nephews, William F. Martin, Lawrence, Revi (Kea) Warne, Pierre, South Dakota, Jess Martin, Overland Park; and nieces, Jenna Martin (Manhattan) and Amelia (David) Shaffer, New Oxford, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, William James Backman (Lawrence).
A celebration of Jim’s life will be on December 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Porter Funeral Home, 8538 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas, who is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be scheduled in Pierre, South Dakota in the future. In lieu of cards and flowers, people are asked to consider donations to The Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri: https://www.nlbm.com/donations, (816) 221-1920.
