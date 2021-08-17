Emporia’s annual Walk to Defeat ALS is going virtual this year in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes the brain to stop sending signals to muscles. Early symptoms can include an inability to grasp, slow or slurred speech or “drop foot” which causes a gait abnormality due to paralysis of muscles in the lower leg.
Community members are invited to take part in the virtual walk on Aug. 28 by posting pictures online using the hashtags #WalkYourWay and #WalkAsOne on social media.
“We’re still in this fight together, it just looks a little different this year,” said Kim Harber, care services specialist with the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter. “It is tough to not have the walk in person. We miss being together and coming together to support each other in the fight is a powerful thing.”
Organizer Gary Ace said the recent surge of active cases in the community caused him to make the call.
“The ALS Association is health-related, I’ve been in the health industry my whole life and if we go virtual, we’re not exposing anyone to anything,” he said. “The walk actually brings people from all the communities around here, plus we get people from Nebraska because somebody who lost their life to ALS had family in Nebraska. So, we’re bringing in people from all over.”
Ace said it would be difficult to expect 400-plus people to socially distance during a walk. That, combined with a number of other large fundraising events getting canceled in recent weeks, he said it was the responsible thing to do to go virtual.
“We are still making people aware; there are still people who will go out and walk,” he said.
Harber said the Mid-America Chapter has been appreciative of all the work Ace has put in over the years to raise awareness for ALS. She said Ace has raised somewhere near $500,000 with the Emporia ALS walks over the past 20 years.
“We’re grateful to him and all his work and wanting to organize each year,” Harber said. “That awareness piece is huge. He has done so much for our ALS community.”
The money raised during the fundraisers directly benefits local ALS patients with $400 quality of life grants, an equipment loan closet and virtual support groups. Harber can also help connect them with other resources as well.
“A big piece of what we do is our ALS-certified clinics,” she said. “KU and Kansas City are the closest ALS-certified clinics to Emporia.”
The ALS Association is also continually doing research on the possible causes of ALS, treatments and always looking for a cure. Harber said research has discovered that veterans are two times more likely to develop ALS than civilians, but so far they haven’t determined why that is.
“That’s why the research is so important,” she said.
Those wishing to get involved or make a donation can call the Wichita office at 316-612-0188 and ask for Harber or Lyndy Elmore.
To learn more about ALS or to make a donation online, visit https://www.alsa-midamerica.org/donate.
